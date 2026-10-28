SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have lifted a shelter in place order amid the search for a man who escaped state prison. Daquhan Cromer is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police believe Cromer has left the area and is wanted on an escape warrant. He was last seen in the area of Millville Street and Taylor Street in Salem.

Police say Cromer is connected to several felonies in Salem. There is no known threat to the public at this time.

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