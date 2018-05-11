READING, Mass. (WHDH) – A shelter in place order is in effect at several Reading public schools after a report of an intruder in the woods near Arthur B. Lord Drive.

The shelter in place includes Reading Memorial High School, Birch Meadow, and Coolidge.

Police are now searching for the possible intruder.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

