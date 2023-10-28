WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester State University announced a shelter-in-place order and canceled events this weekend after an undisclosed incident on campus early Saturday morning, university officials said.

Around 2:30 a.m., an incident on campus prompted an alert for students to find a secure location. Around 8 a.m., university officials confirmed a large police presence on campus while the investigation continues.

University officials are also asking for the public’s help for photos and videos around the locations of Wasylean parking lot and Sheehan Hall.

Worcester State’s homecoming and family day weekend are also canceled.

Officials said that there is no immediate threat to campus.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)