Shelter-in-place order issued after bomb threat called in to Brandeis University

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People on the campus on Brandeis University in Waltham have been told to seek shelter after the school received a bomb threat, officials said.

The bomb threat was called into the university, according to a tweet from the school’s official Twitter account.

The shelter-in-place order remains in effect as campus police search the grounds.

No additional information has been released.

BENS UPDATE: Continue to shelter in place. Campus police are searching the grounds. We will update you with info as it becomes available. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 20, 2020

BENS ALERT UPDATE – A bomb threat has been called into Brandeis University. Please seek shelter. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 20, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

