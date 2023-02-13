(CNN) — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted that was in effect for some Harris County, Texas, residents after an anhydrous ammonia leak Sunday, according to Harris County Public Health Department.

The leak at a warehouse in Katy led authorities to ask nearby residents to stay indoors Sunday morning because of health risks.

“If anyone is experiencing watery eyes, burning eyes, irritation of the nose or throat, difficulty breathing, we are asking that you proceed to the nearest emergency center to seek care,” Dr. Ericka Brown, director of Harris County Public Health’s community health and wellness division, said earlier Sunday.

The county health department tweeted the areas affected by the shelter-in-place advisory.

What is anhydrous ammonia?

Anhydrous ammonia is a pungent gas with suffocating fumes that is used as a fertilizer, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anhydrous means “without water.” If anhydrous ammonia combines with water in the human body, it can cause rapid dehydration and severe burns.

“There is no antidote for ammonia toxicity,” the CDC’s website says.

Symptoms of anhydrous ammonia exposure include breathing difficulty; irritation of the eyes, nose or throat; burns or blisters.

Those who get anhydrous ammonia in the eyes should wash the eyes with large amounts of water for 15 minutes.

Exposure to high concentrations of anhydrous ammonia can lead to death.

As of Sunday morning, no injuries had been reported in connection with the leak, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted.

The cause of the leak was not immediately clear.

CNN has reached out to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

