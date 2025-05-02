NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities issued a shelter in place order in Newmarket as police responded to an incident in the area of Main Street.

The shelter in place was lifted shortly before 5 a.m.

“Residents in the area can expect to hear drones, K9 teams, and police units making announcements over loudspeakers,” Newmarket police posted to Facebook early Friday morning. “Please continue to shelter in place.”

Police have not said what the investigation is focused on.

