SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Seekonk are no longer being asked to shelter in place after police asked them to stay in their homes while they worked to assist a person who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police say the situation was contained to a single residence on Colt Drive. The shelter in place was lifted around 6:30 p.m.

“We are trying to assist a person experiencing a mental health crisis. We are working to bring this to a safe resolution,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “We ask that residents in the area continue to shelter in place and others remain out of the area.”

No additional information was immediately available.

