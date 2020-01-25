Shelter in place ordered in Hingham after barricaded suspect opens fire on SWAT team

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police have ordered a shelter in place as they negotiate with a barricaded subject who opened fire on a SWAT team on Saturday morning, officials said.

The person who fired on police is inside a home on HMS Fitzroy Drive. There were no injuries.

A reverse 911 call ordered residents in the general area to shelter in place.

Police called the scene “very active” and said they were “working to negotiate with the subject, who is alone in the house.”

All of the immediate residents have been evacuated.

Shipyard Drive has been closed to through traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.

1/2 We have a barricaded subject inside home on HMS Fitzroy Dr. with a gun who fired shots at the SWAT team. No injuries. Immediate residents have already been evacuated. Reverse 9-1-1 telling others in general area to shelter in place away from windows… — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

2/2 This is a very active scene and we are working to negotiate with subject who is alone in house. Shipyard Drive is closed to thru traffic. All official info will come from this account. Meida should stage in CVS far lot on Lincoln St. . — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

