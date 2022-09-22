BOSTON (WHDH) - An alert asking students and staff to avoid part of campus and shelter in place was issued at Northeastern University late Thursday night, after a bomb threat was allegedly made, according to Boston Police.

The university’s police department said at 10:40 p.m. that police activity had been underway at the Curry Student Center. In an NU Alert, officials asked the campus community to avoid the area and to take shelter as emergency personnel respond.

According to the Boston Police Department, the alleged bomb threat was reported late Thursday night, and that a bomb squad was on scene in the area of 346 Huntington Ave.

In an update at 11:17 p.m., campus police said the shelter in place warning had been lifted, but that students and staff were still asked to avoid the student center, as well as Snell Quad.

NU ALERT: UPDATE- Police activity reported near Curry Student Center. Shelter in place has been lifted, avoid the area of Snell Quad and Curry Student Center — NU Police Department (@northeasternpd) September 23, 2022

