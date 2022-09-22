BOSTON (WHDH) - A shelter in place warning has been lifted at Northeastern University after being issued late Thursday night, after a bomb threat was allegedly made according to Boston Police.

The university’s police department said at 10:40 p.m. that police activity was underway at the Curry Student Center. In an NU Alert at the time, the campus community was asked to avoid the area and to take shelter as emergency personnel responded.

According to the Boston Police Department, an alleged bomb threat had been reported in the evening, and a bomb squad was on scene in the area of 346 Huntington Ave.

In an update at 11:17 p.m., campus police said the shelter in place warning had been lifted, but that students and staff were still asked to avoid the student center, as well as Snell Quad.

NU ALERT: UPDATE- Police activity reported near Curry Student Center. Shelter in place has been lifted, avoid the area of Snell Quad and Curry Student Center — NU Police Department (@northeasternpd) September 23, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)