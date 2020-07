METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An animal shelter in Methuen is looking for the owner of a missing peacock that was recently found in Marshfield.

Prewitt the peacock was rescued by members of the MSPCA-Angell team and is currently staying at the Nevins Farm in Methuen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the animal shelter at 978-687-7453 x 6101.

#BREAKING: Gorgeous young #Peacock found in #Marshfield now at our @NevinsFarm. Learn more about Prewitt and get in touch with us if you can provide him a loving home! (978) 687-7453 x 6101 or methuen@mspca.org #Birds #AdoptDontShop https://t.co/rHWi0m9oJH pic.twitter.com/CBq7wTucI9 — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) July 23, 2020

