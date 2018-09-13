Shelters set up in areas affected by explosions, fires

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several shelters have been set up in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover to assist residents displaced by Thursday’s gas-related explosions and fires.

Lawrence High School, North Andover Middle School, and the Andover Senior Center are offering refuge for those displaced by the destruction.

The Red Cross has set up three reception centers for people who have evacuated their homes:

• Parthum Elementary School- 255 East Haverhill St. in Lawrence

• Arlington School, 150 Arlington St., Lawrence

• Field House at North Andover High School- 430 Osgood St. in N. Andover

• North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., N. Andover

• Andover Cormier Youth Center- 40 Whittier Ct. in Andover

As many as 70 explosions and fires rocked multiple homes and buildings in the area, leaving several people with injuries, officials said.

Schools in the impacted areas will be closed Friday.

