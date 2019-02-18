Shepherd that went missing in Ashby reunited with owner after 8 month, 175-mile journey

ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog that went missing in Massachusetts last year has been reunited with its family after being found 175 miles away.

Kaiser, a 5-year-old king shepherd, made his way from Ashby to South Paris over a span of eight months.

Tom Wollcott said he left his pooch at an outdoor kennel in June while he attended his brother’s wedding but Kaiser jumped a fence and ran off.

Wollcott conducted an exhaustive search, including using a drone to try to find Kaiser but it came up empty.

“There was one week where it was 1,500 miles,” he said of the search efforts. “Just driving in circles.”

A Bethel, Maine, woman had been feeding Kaiser and called animal control, which took the dog to a no-kill shelter. The shelter said in a Facebook post that Wollcott was then able to identify Kaiser.

“Her freezer died one night and she put a bunch of frozen meat out on the porch and half of it disappeared,” Wollcott said of the woman. “She saw him running away or running around the area. I think the way it goes is she kept feeding him for a couple weeks.”

Wollcott and his children were reunited with the dog on Sunday morning.

Kaiser is said to be back to his normal self. Wollcott only wishes that he could find out what the dog went through.

“I just wish he could talk, I’m sure he’s got a couple of stories to tell,” he said.

Kaiser lost at least 15 pounds during his journey but his health was never in jeopardy.

