SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for carjacking suspects believed to be armed in Sherborn.

Troopers responding to a reported carjacking on Wednesday morning are searching the town for two suspects who are reported to be armed, according to state police.

The same suspects may have fled from a crash earlier in Hopkinton, state police said.

Dover-Sherborn schools announced that the Pine Hill Elementary School is closed due to police activity.

Middle and high school students are also asked to stay home.

This comes following a crash on Main Street that left at least one car damaged and a utility pole snapped in half.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

