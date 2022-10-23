CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sherborn police officer has nearly reached the end of his journey across the Bay State.

Officer Doug Kingsley arrived in Chatham Sunday, marking the last stop of his walk to raise awareness of first responder suicide.

Kingsley said he was grateful for all the first responders and people who came out to support the cause, and even walk with him along the way.

“We have made it to Chatham, we walked 13-14 miles today and made it to the Chatham Police Department,” Kingsley said. “So we’re in the home stretch here.”

As 7NEWS previously reported, Kingsley started in Egremont on the New York border earlier this month, inspired to bring attention to the issue after someone he went to the police academy with died by suicide a year ago.

Kingsley is set to complete his walk Monday morning, with only 3.5 miles left to reach the Chatham Lighthouse.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)