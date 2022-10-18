UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sherborn Officer Doug Kingsley reached the halfway point Monday on his walk across Massachusetts to raise awareness of first responder suicide.

Kingsley, who set off from Egremont on the New York border earlier this month, reached Uxbridge on Monday, marking the halfway point of his 219-mile journey. Kingsley was inspired to bring attention to the issue after someone he went to the police academy with died by suicide a year ago.

Kingsley said the trek hasn’t been easy but he’s motivated to keep going in hopes of reaching Chatham Lighthouse.

“From here on out I think it’s gonna be smooth sailing,” Kingsley said. “The first half of the trip has been kinda rough, it’s getting your feet under you. I got a decent amount of blisters, I got a little bumps and bruises here and there.”

Kingsley expects to reach the Wrentham area sometime on Tuesday.

