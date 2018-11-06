CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin sheriff says a 10-year-old girl charged with first-degree intentional homicide dropped a 6-month-old baby and, when the infant cried, she panicked and stomped on the child’s head.

The girl appeared in restraints in Chippewa County Circuit Court for a bond hearing Monday. She is charged as an adult under Wisconsin law.

Prosecutors say first responders were called Oct. 30 to a licensed home day care near Chippewa Falls. The baby was unresponsive and bleeding from the head. The child died at a St. Paul hospital Nov. 1.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says the girl , who lives with foster parents at the home, told investigators the baby’s head hit a footstool, and that she stomped on the baby’s head in panic when it cried.

