(WHDH) — A 12-year-old reportedly shot and killed an armed man who had threatened the boy’s mother during a home invasion in Clinton, Louisiana.

Brad LeBlanc, 32, of Vidalia, approached a woman outside her home on Winchester Lane around 7:20 a.m. on June 30, where he brandished a pistol and forced her inside her house, East Feliciana Sheriff Jeffrey Travis told The Advocate.

A struggle allegedly broke out between LeBlanc and the woman.

The woman’s son shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle in fear for his mother’s life, Travis said.

First responders transported LeBlanc to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people involved in the home invasion, identified as Johnathan Barker, of Clinton, and Jennifer Bond, of Ethel, have been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Barker faces a charge of second-degree murder, principle to aggravated burglary, and principle to aggravated kidnapping.

Bond is facing accessory after the fact charge.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)