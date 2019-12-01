Sheriff: 14-year-old shot his sister, killed her boyfriend

KATY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy shot and wounded his older sister and killed her boyfriend during “a house party gone bad” in a Houston suburb.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says on Twitter that the boy shot his 18-year-old sister and her 20-year-old boyfriend with a shotgun at a home in Katy around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Gonzalez says there had been a “disturbance” between the boy and his sister’s boyfriend, and that there were about 10 young adults in the home at the time.

He says the 14-year-old was detained but isn’t in custody. Investigators will refer their findings to a juvenile prosecutor.

The sister is in stable condition at a hospital. Her boyfriend was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department hasn’t responded to requests for comment Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)