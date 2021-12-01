MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WHDH) — Two school resource officers and a high school nurse were given Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl found in a student’s vape pen on Tuesday, officials said.

A 17-year-old student brought the fentanyl-laced vape pen to Sequoyah High School in Madisonville, Tennessee, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Two school resource officers with the sheriff’s office and a nurse were exposed to the drug and became symptomatic, the sheriff’s office said.

All three were administered Narcan and were reported to be in stable condition.

The student accused of bringing the vape pen into school was taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

