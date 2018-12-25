Sheriff: 2 people killed in Christmas Day crash

GOULDSBORO, Maine (AP) — A Maine sheriff says two people died in a Christmas morning crash on Route 1.

WMTW-TV reports 57-year-old Lisa Grant, of Orrington, and 35-year-old John Organes, of Sullivan, died following a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Route 1 and Chicken Mill Road. Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane says Grant was pronounced dead at the crash site while Organes died at a hospital.

The sheriff says Organes was driving a pick-up truck that crossed the centerline around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The truck had a head-on collision with a Chevrolet Impala driven by 60-year-old Michael Grant, who’s being treated for injuries. Lisa Grant was a passenger in the vehicle.

The sheriff didn’t say what led Organes to cross the center line.

