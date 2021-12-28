A 3-year-old child was flown to a hospital after a family member accidentally hit them with a car in Richfield, Wisconsin, on Monday, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call from a Richfield resident saying that a 3-year-old child had just been run over by a vehicle around 3:50 p.m. found the child conscious and alert but suffering from potential crush injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, where medical staff said it did not appear the child suffered significant injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a family member had been moving cars in the driveway when the child, who had been playing in the yard, approached a vehicle without the driver’s knowledge, the sheriff’s office said.

The child got hit by the car and became trapped underneath it, the sheriff’s office added.

Another child reportedly alerted the driver who stopped and removed the child.

The sheriff’s office says the incident appears to have been accidental.

