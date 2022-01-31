WESTWEGO, La. (WHDH) — A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting inside a vehicle as two adults smoked marijuana in the front seat in Westwego, Louisiana late Saturday night, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a report of a child who had been shot on Stilwell Lane around 10:45 p.m. found the 4-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to a local hospital, where the sheriff’s office says he succumbed to his injury.

“Our initial investigation has led our investigators to believe that the child was injured not by a hostile act, but by a negligent one,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release.

The investigation reportedly showed that the child had been sitting in a vehicle outside a residence with a younger sibling and two adults.

As the adults smoked marijuana in the front seat, a shot was fired inside the vehicle and fatally struck the boy, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are working to determine who fired the shot but say it is not believed to be self-inflicted.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“Part of responsible gun ownership is securing firearms at all times,” the sheriff’s office said. “Firearms should never be left unattended in vehicles or in reach of children. Firearms should be stored unloaded and locked with a gun lock when possible.”

