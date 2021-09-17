(WHDH) — A man is facing an aggravated child abuse charge after authorities say he threw a six-week-old infant onto the ground before fleeing the scene in LeHigh Acres, Florida on Monday.

Deputies responding to a residence for a domestic disturbance learned that Pedro Ramirez, 39, had thrown the baby and left the home, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The infant was transported to Golisano Children’s Hospital, where it was determined that the child sustained bruising to their head and a fracture to their skull, the sheriff’s office said.

Ramirez was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with aggravated child abuse.

