(WHDH) — A sheriff’s office in Washington, North Carolina retrieved seven grams of cocaine from a drug suspect’s body earlier this month.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Phillip Rahim Reeves, of Chocowinity, after receiving complaints that the 39-year-old had been selling drugs, authorities announced in a press release Monday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 12 and discovered marijuana and a digital scale in Reeve’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Reeves was placed under arrest and transported to the magistrate’s office where he reportedly asked to go to the bathroom.

Investigators escorted him to the restroom, where the sheriff’s office says they witnessed Reeves shove a plastic bag up his rectum.

The plastic bag containing about seven grams of cocaine was retrieved from his rectum, the sheriff’s office added.

He was confined to the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond

