SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO (WHDH) — The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday night that Alec Baldwin fatally shot a woman and injured a man with a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico.

Officers were called to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western “Rust” when a 911 caller reported the double shooting.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was allegedly discharged by 68-year-old Baldwin.

Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Souza was taken by ambulance to

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

Baldwin is both acting and producing in the movie.

