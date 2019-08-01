Sheriff: Correction officer attacked, beaten by multiple people in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a correction officer was attacked and beaten by “multiple” near the Suffolk County House of Correction on Thursday morning, officials said.

The officer was arriving at work and sitting in his car on Atkinson Street when someone reached through his window and struck him, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the officer was then taken to the ground and surrounded by multiple people who began to strike and attack him,

It’s not yet clear if the officer was pulled out of his vehicle or if he got out on his own.

Investigators believe the suspects were trying to rob the officer.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is undergoing medical treatment.

No additional details were immediately available.

The assault is under investigation.

