SPANAWAY, Wash. (WHDH) — A driver has been arrested after authorities say he intentionally ran over a victim with his car at least twice in a fast-food drive-thru in Spanaway, Washington.

A 22-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews responded to the Jack in the Box on Mountain Highway East around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 after receiving multiple calls from people advising that it appeared a driver had intentionally run over a 68-year-old man several times with his car, the sheriff’s department said.

The Central Pierce Fire Department provided first aid to the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the suspect vehicle had reportedly struck the back of the victim’s car in the drive-thru, prompting the victim to get out of the passenger’s seat to speak with the suspect.

Witnesses reported that the suspect then ran over the victim before backing up over the victim again, the sheriff’s department said.

He then allegedly fled the scene.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect vehicle has been located.

