HARTFORD, Ala. (AP) — A man is accused of performing sexual acts on a 1-year-old girl while the child’s grandmother livestreamed it on a pornographic site, authorities in Alabama said.

Lisa Williamson, 41, and Steven Anthony Jackson, 19, both of Hartford, were arrested and charged after someone called in a tip to the FBI, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told news outlets.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation raided both of their homes over the weekend, WDHN-TV reported. It’s unclear whether any evidence was found.

Williamson was charged with production of child pornography, sex abuse of a child and other charges. Jackson was charged with production of child pornography and first-degree sodomy. Both were booked into the Geneva County Jail. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

