KEY WEST, Fla. (WHDH) — An inmate in Key West, Florida is accused of repeatedly punching his cellmate because he passed gas too often.

Deputies responding to a reported assault on Thursday night learned that Christopher James Cullen, 33, grabbed his 57-year-old cellmate by the shirt and punched him several times, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a local medical center, where he was treated for two missing teeth and a broken rib, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim said he did not know why Callen attacked him, the sheriff’s office added.

Callen allegedly said that the victim passes gas too often and doesn’t give any courtesy flushes when using the toilet.

Callen and the victim remain in jail in separate cells.

Callen is facing a charge of aggravated battery in connection with this incident.

