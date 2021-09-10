DEBARY, Florida (WHDH) — An intoxicated man shot a family dog while children were only one room away during a domestic disturbance in DeBary, Florida on Thursday night, authorities said.

Steven Parsons, 34, became aggressive after his girlfriend says she hid his guns from him because he was intoxicated and made a comment about using them on himself, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The girlfriend had left the house to reportedly get away from Parsons.

Responding deputies entered the house to check on the safety of two children inside — an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — who were said to be upset but uninjured.

Deputies immediately noticed blood throughout the house and moments later were greeted by a pit bull mix who came around a corner bleeding heavily from an apparent gunshot wound between the eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

The dog was said to be friendly and wagging its tail despite the injury.

Parsons allegedly told deputies that he shot the dog because it bit him.

Parsons’ girlfriend added that the dog is protective of her and bit Parsons on the hand because he was yelling, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies reportedly found a spent round inside the bathroom where the shooting occurred and determined that only thin drywall separated the bathroom from the bedroom where the children were at the time.

The girlfriend took the dog to an emergency animal clinic for treatment.

Deputies completed a temporary risk protection order for the seizure of Parsons’ weapons.

Parsons was transported to an area hospital before being medically cleared and transported to Volusia County Branch Jail.

He is being held without bond on charges of animal cruelty, child abuse, and shooting into a dwelling.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)