(WHDH) — A man arrested on a theft warrant attempted to use counterfeit bills to pay for his bail in Maine on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a reported theft from a motor vehicle around 5 a.m. stopped Michael Deschesne for questioning, according to York County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Deschesne had nothing to do with the original theft call and was walking home after having an argument with a female friend, the sheriff’s office said.

However, Deschesne reportedly had an outstanding warrant for theft and was subsequently arrested.

Deschesne claimed he had enough money for bail but when he met with the bail commissioner, he presented two counterfeit $100 bills, the sheriff’s office said.

He was denied bail and returned to jail with the additional charge of forgery.

Deschense posted $100 bail a day later using authentic United States currency, the sheriff’s office said.

He is slated to appear in court on Aug. 4.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)