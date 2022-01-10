CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WHDH) — A man who brutally murdered an elderly woman over her debit card on Sunday night had just been released from prison after serving time for a robbery, authorities said.

Joshua Nunn, 41, is facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a home on Acorn Drive in Crestview, Florida around 7 p.m. found an elderly woman covered in blood in her bed, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators quickly developed Nunn as a suspect and found him about three hours later in the victim’s car in the Kiwi/Carson area, the sheriff’s office added.

Nunn allegedly admitted that he beat the victim with a hammer, tried to suffocate her with a pillow, and wrapped a cord from an alarm clock around her neck to choke her because he wanted his debit card and her debit card.

The sheriff’s office says Nunn was released from a Florida prison in November 2021 after serving time for a robbery.

