ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WHDH) — A man who led detectives on a pursuit before crashing his car in Rocky Mount, North Carolina earlier this month is facing a murder of an unborn child charge after his pregnant passenger lost her baby as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives saw James Dylan Harris, 26, of Tarboro, driving a tan GMC Yukon on Jeffrey’s Road on Jan. 9 and knew he had several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle continued south on Wesleyan Boulevard but Harris allegedly fled at a high rate of speed after appearing to pull over.

The vehicle reportedly crossed the median and began traveling north in the southbound lane, reaching speeds of 80 to 95 mph.

Detectives discontinued the pursuit as they say Harris proceeded to operate the vehicle “carelessly and recklessly in his attempt to evade apprehension.”

Harris then crashed the vehicle into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives rendered first aid to Harris and a female passenger who was 30 weeks pregnant before they were transported to an area hospital.

Another passenger was taken to a different local hospital.

The pregnant passenger had emergency surgery but her unborn daughter died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman remains in the hospital, the sheriff’s office said Monday evening.

Harris is in Nash County Jail with a total secure bond of $646,000.

He faces several charges, including murder of an unborn child, careless and reckless driving, eluding arrest, and serious injury by vehicle.

