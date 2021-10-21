(WHDH) — A man fatally shot his neighbor over a cat dispute in Marion County, Florida on Wednesday.

Deputies responding to a reported shooting on SE 258th Avenue Road learned that Cliffton Anthony Bliss, Jr., 58, became angry when his neighbor’s cat entered his property, so he retrieved a firearm and threatened to shoot the cat, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of cat, identified as James Arland Taylor, Jr., 41, asked Bliss not to shoot his pet, at which time Bliss shot and killed Taylor, the sheriff’s office said.

Bliss is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond on a charge of second-degree homicide.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)