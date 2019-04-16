Sheriff: Man had 2 children with him during fatal shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man had two young children and his girlfriend with him in a car when he fatally shot a man as he went to buy drugs.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets 26-year-old James Hooker of Fuquay-Varina is charged with murder and child abuse after Monday’s fatal shooting. Arrest warrants indicate Hooker had a 2-week-old infant, a 1-year-old child and his girlfriend with him at the time. Investigators say 36-year-old Michael Antwan Farrington of Cary died at a hospital of a gunshot wound.

Hooker was jailed on a $100,000 bond on the child abuse charges and faced a scheduled court appearance Tuesday. Authorities didn’t say whose children they were or identify them further.

It’s not known if Hooker has an attorney.

