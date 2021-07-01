(WHDH) — A man impersonating a police officer pulled over an off-duty deputy who quickly recognized the impersonator from a former domestic incident, authorities said.

Vincent Vinny Marks, 27, of Plaquemine, Louisiana, was arrested Monday on a warrant for false personation of a peace officer, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle traveling behind an off-duty Assumption Parish deputy on LA 70 near Bayou Corne, La. on June 10 began flashing its headlights continuously, prompting the deputy to turn into a convenience store parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle followed behind and allegedly blocked the deputy in the parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle presented a badge to the deputy and represented himself as being a police officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy recognized the person as Marks, who had been a party to a domestic incident in Pierre Part, La. earlier in the year, the sheriff’s office added.

An investigation followed, resulting in a warrant being applied for Marks’ arrest.

He posted a commercial bond for $10,000.

