WHITE PLAINS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man allegedly killed his son and daughter along with her fiancé before fatally shooting himself.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade tells news outlets that 49-year-old Anthony Wayne Parker shot his 12-year-old son, 19-year-old Heather Parker and 20-year-old Brandon Roberts at his home in the White Plains community.

Authorities say Anthony Parker called his sister and told her he had killed three people and was about to kill himself. The sister called 911 and deputies responded to his house, where they found the three dead in the yard in front of the home Thursday.

Deputies traced Parker’s last location through his cellphone and found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

