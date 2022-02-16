(WHDH) — A man who had been on probation is facing child abuse charges for allegedly beating his 9-year-old son after he and his little brother made app purchases on their iPad in Palm Coast, Florida.

Andrew Atkerson, 33, abused his son on Feb. 3 by picking him up several times and throwing him into walls, closets, and other items in his home, the Flager County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

His son suffered bruising on multiple parts of his body, including under both eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

When his mother picked him up from school following the incident, she reportedly saw the boy’s injuries and photographed them.

During an investigation, Atkerson allegedly said, “I might have over punished them a little bit.”

Detectives obtained a warrant for Atkerson and he was arrested on felony child abuse charges.

“No child should ever have to endure what this man did to his child. It appears this man has no ability to control his rage,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Parents have the right to discipline their children but cannot go overboard, which happened in this case. A more appropriate discipline would have been to restrict access to the iPad or make them do chores around the house to pay for the items they ordered, not beat their child. I’m thankful the mother reported her observations and the work our detectives and DCF have done on this case to protect the children. Child abuse victims often have to live with those scars forever.”

He has faced 20 different charges in California and Florida dating back to 2004, six of which were for battery, the sheriff’s office said.

Atkerson had been on probation for a felony battery arrest involving the child’s mother in 2017.

