GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (WHDH) — An Oklahoma man shot a 26-year-old woman multiple times as she tried to steal a Nazi flag from his front yard early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. found the woman lying in a ditch with numerous gunshot wounds, Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm told KFOR.

The woman was at a party across the street and allegedly had been dared to try and steal one of the two flags with swastikas hanging in the front yard of 44-year-old Alexander John Feaster.

The woman had grabbed the flag and began to ran back when someone yelled gun and she dropped it at the end of the driveway, Helm added.

Feaster was placed under arrest and a search of his residence allegedly resulted in the seizure of a rifle, more than a dozen guns and some ammunition.

Feaster faces charges of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The district attorney’s office will decide if the woman who was shot will face any charges.

