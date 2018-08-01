NASHVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — A man slipped more than $100 worth of steaks up his pants that he allegedly stole from a North Carolina Walmart.

The man was seen riding on a moped in the pouring rain with steaks down both of his pant legs, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers determined that the man did not pay for the steaks and placed him under arrest.

