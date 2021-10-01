A man confessed to law enforcement officials Wednesday to murdering a woman in Florida nearly 10 years ago, authorities said.

Benjamin Moulton walked into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center and told deputies that he was the person responsible for the murder of Nicole Scott back on Dec. 11, 2011, according to the sheriff’s office.

He met with homicide detectives and reportedly explained that he killed her in a fit of rage and provided other details about the case that were never released to the public.

Moulton added that one of his reasons for confessing was because he had “found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore,” the sheriff’s office said.

He is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.

A man located Scott’s body in a wooded area off University Boulevard back in 2011 and called 911.

Scott was partially clothed with visible trauma to her face, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy determined that Scott was strangled and likely dropped off in the remote area several days before her body was found, the sheriff’s office added.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

