BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An opioid-based narcotic was found inside an inmate’s mail at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

Mail that appeared to be addressed from an attorney to an inmate client was seized after officials discovered illegal drugs disguised inside a printed envelope with copies of legal materials, according to the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

To avoid drugs from entering the facility, the sheriff’s office uses drug-sniffing K-9s, has trained security personnel open mail, implements a body scanning device and conducts random searches of the building.

Under state regulation, mail from an attorney is not able to be opened outside the presence of the inmate receiving the mail.

“The person(s) responsible for attempting to use the United States mail system to introduce illegal narcotics into our correctional facility should know that they are violating Federal and State law and that the Sheriff’s Office intends to fully prosecute anyone we can build a case against,” Sheriff James M. Cummings said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Special Sheriff Jeff Perry at 508-563-4303.

