JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a police officer in Jacksonville, North Carolina accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head on Monday evening, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a report of an accidental shooting on Haw Branch Road found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT.

He was transported to a trauma center before being taken to a medical center, where his current condition has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the teen’s father accidentally shot him with a handgun, the local news station reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

