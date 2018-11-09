HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have responded to reports of an active shooter at a high school.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.

Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. No other details have been released.

Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wilmington.

