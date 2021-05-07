VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — A man is accused of stealing two police cruisers and leading law enforcement on a wild chase in Volusia County, Florida Thursday afternoon.

Deputies alerted to a stolen Cocoa Police Department cruiser entering Volusia County on Interstate 95 around 4:15 p.m. learned that a pursuing officer had forced the stolen cruiser off the highway and into the woods, where it crashed and became stuck, the sheriff’s office said.

As additional units approached the scene, the suspect, later identified as Xavier Javern Cummings, 33, jumped out of the wrecked patrol car and into another Cocoa Police Department cruiser, again fleeing northbound on I-95, the sheriff’s office added.

Units successfully deployed stop sticks and Cummings drove off the highway and into a muddy median, where he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cummings faces charges of armed burglary of a conveyance, escape, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of grand theft firearm, two counts of grand theft motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended — habitual.

