STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — The owner of a home day care in Virginia is facing charges after three young children in the facility’s care were exposed to THC, authorities said Friday.

A deputy responded in March to a hospital in Stafford where three 1-year-old children had been taken after their parents observed lethargic behavior and glassy, bloodshot eyes, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The hospital confirmed each child had been exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

A detective then went to the day care and collected “gold fish crackers” from around the high chairs of the toddlers, the news release said. These crackers were sent to a lab, which confirmed the presence of THC.

The 60-year-old day care owner turned herself in Thursday on three counts of cruelty and injury to children and was released on a $2,000 bond, according to the news release. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak for her.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)