NEW BERN, N.C. (WHDH) — A woman is facing charges after a child allegedly brought more than 260 grams of cocaine to an elementary school in New Bern, North Carolina last week.

Sharae Monique Becton, 27, of New Bern, has been charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine, and misdemeanor child abuse for allowing the child to possess over 260 grams of cocaine, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

A school resource officer discovered the large amount of illegal drugs in a child’s book bag at Trent Park Elementary School on March 30, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office Special Investigation Bureau reportedly identified the drugs as more than 260 grams of cocaine.

No additional information has been released.

