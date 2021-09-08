(WHDH) — A woman made a bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida after being told she could not board a plane due to her late arrival at the gate Monday night, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a bomb threat in Terminal 3 at the airport around 8:45 p.m. met with three employees who said Marina Verbitsky, 46, of Chicago, stated there was a bomb in her checked-in luggage that was aboard a plane, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

She allegedly made this statement after being advised that she and her party could not board the plane due to their late gate arrival.

The plane, which had already begun taxiing the runway, was rerouted and the passengers evacuated, the sheriff’s office said.

A thorough inspection of the plane was conducted and the threat was determined to be unfounded, the sheriff’s office added.

Verbitsky was taken into custody on one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.

She is currently being held at BSO Main Jail.

