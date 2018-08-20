HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WHDH) — A woman was walking her dog in South Carolina when an eight-foot-long alligator attacked her and pulled her underwater, authorities said.

First responders arriving at a lagoon in Hilton Head found a dead woman in the water, according to a release issued by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was recovered and authorities began searching for the alligator.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how the woman, whose name has not been released, was killed.

The deceased woman’s dog reportedly did not appear to have been harmed during the incident.

